TokenWorks Launches Hybrid ID Scanner To Combat Underage Drinking, Cannabis And Tobacco Use

Tokenworks launched IDStand, a mobile-stationary ID scanner solution.

The increase in crackdowns on merchants selling sensitive products to underage consumers jeopardizes the licenses of liquor, tobacco, and cannabis retailers. To combat underage sales and protect merchants, TokenWorks is introducing the innovative IDStand, an ID Scanner that can operate as a handheld or counter-top unit.

The patent-pending IDStand features a S50 IDScanner that can conveniently switch from a countertop-footprint stand to a handheld solution. The device features audio warnings, intuitive icons, camera, data storage, anti-passback, and customer tagging. IDStand's versatility and features make it suitable for any businesses serving age-sensitive products/services including alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and gaming.

"Merchants have asked us for a solution that can be secured next to the cash register for weeknights, but then convert to a handheld unit for security staff scanning IDs at the door," stated Charles Cagliostro, president of TokenWorks. "The IDStand provides merchants with a dual-use ID scanner suitable for both countertop and handheld applications, for the price of one. This is an industry first. In addition to its breakthrough versatility, the IDStand features a built-in charger and a secure lock to allow for any ID scanning applications."

Lacking the proper age verification solution opens the prospect of fines or loss of license for businesses serving sensitive products. TokenWorks continues to innovate and create age verification solutions to protect merchants.

The IDStand retails at an introductory price of $1295.00.

Photo: Courtesy of Tokenworks Inc.

