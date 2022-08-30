Compound Genetics Launching Compound Flower In California VIA Kiva Sales And Service

Compound Genetics, a cannabis seed breeder, entered into an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of brands, to launch Compound Flower into the California market.

"We're excited to be launching Compound Flower in California with Kiva Sales and Service," stated Compound Genetics CEO Felipe Recalde. "Their approach to service and their commitment to quality - in cannabis and customer support - mirror our goal to bring the best of cannabis to every consumer in California."

At launch, Compound Genetics will be releasing five signature strains: Jokerz31, their response to Runtz, Mellowz 8, a dark and fruity hybrid strain, Grapple Pie, Rainbow Cheddar and the infamous Red Bullz. The initial drops will be featuring some of Compound Genetics' preferred partners and cultivators across California, and future limited release flower drops will allow the brand to showcase their breeder-to-cultivator collaborations.

"Our portfolio goal at KSS has always been to deliver best in class brands who combine quality, consistency and value," stated Brooks Jorgensen, president of Kiva Sales and Service. "And Compound Genetics hits every single metric. We're thrilled at the opportunity to partner and to act as their exclusive distribution partner to bring Compound Flower into the California market."

This new partnership will accelerate expansion of Compound Genetics' products throughout California via strategic deployment of distribution resources, and an integrated sales approach between Compound Genetics and KSS sales teams.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash