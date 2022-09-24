Can You Freeze Weed? What Happens If You Do?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission.

When properly stored in a freezer, the degradation process of cannabis almost stops entirely. However, there are some things you should know before you do this.

When cannabis is dried and cured, its potency is at its highest. Over time weed loses its potency, especially if exposed to light and heat. Many different methods have been developed to keep the potency of cannabis from degrading. One of these methods is storing weed in the freezer.

If you buy bulk cannabis and/or harvest a healthy supply of homegrown cannabis you might find yourself looking for ways to maintain its potency. Freezing weed may be an option for you.

What happens if you put weed in the freezer?

When you put weed in the freezer, you stop the degradation process — the process by which cannabis loses its potency. A 1999 study by researchers at the University of Mississippi found that the THC in cannabis depletes by an average of 1/6th within the first year. They found that after:

One year, cannabis’ potency reduces by 16.6%

Two years, cannabis’ potency reduces by 26.8

Three years, cannabis’ potency reduces by 34.5%

Four years, cannabis’ potency reduces by 41.4%

Does putting weed in the freezer preserve it?

Putting weed in the freezer does preserve it. When properly stored in a freezer, the degradation process of cannabis almost stops entirely.

This is good news for anyone looking to store their weed for long periods of time without worrying about its potency. However, there are some things you should know before you put your weed in the freezer.

The first thing to know is that you shouldn’t store your weed in the freezer for extended periods of time. If you do, the quality of your weed will suffer. This is because each time you take it out of the freezer and then put it back in, thawing and refreezing degrades the quality of your weed.

To avoid this, only store your weed in the freezer for short periods of time – no more than a few months.

The second thing to know is that you should store your weed in an airtight, freezer-safe container before putting it in the freezer. This will protect your weed from being exposed to too much moisture, which can degrade the quality.

You should also make sure to label your container with the date you put it in the freezer. This way, you’ll know how long it’s been in there and can consume it accordingly.

Finally, when you’re ready to use your frozen weed, be sure to thaw it out slowly by letting it sit at room temperature for a few hours. Do not microwave it or try to speed up the process in any way, as this will degrade the quality of your weed.

When thawing out your frozen weed, make sure it completely dries or mildew can grow, along with mold and other bacteria. Use it within a week or two. After that, the quality of your weed will start to decline.

If you’ve been wondering “Can I keep my weed in the freezer?”, you now know that freezing your cannabis will help preserve the potency of your weed.

Can you freeze CBD oil?

Now that you know you can freeze weed, you might also be wondering “Can you freeze CBD oil?”

The shelf life of CBD oil is about two years. After two years the oil tends to turn murky, thick, and lumpy. Just like consuming an old food product, consuming old CBD oil can make you sick.

Similar to fresh cannabis flower, CBD oil should be stored away from sunlight and direct heat. This will help it to maintain its potency. “Freezing” CBD oil can extend its shelf life but it’s important to note oil does not freeze like water. Placing CBD oil in a freezer will cause its viscosity to change and keep it from going bad sooner but it will also make the oil hard to use when removed from the freezer.

Can you freeze edibles?

Just like cannabis flower and CBD oil edibles can be stored in the freezer. The main difference between freezing flower, oil, and edibles is that edibles contain additional food ingredients that are susceptible to bacteria. If you find yourself with an abundance of edibles, you will want to freeze your extras right away to prevent them from spoiling.

Cheri Sicard, the author of The Cannabis Gourmet Cookbook says, “Freezing edibles makes good sense. You can portion control and save the rest for when you need it…Freezing cannabis brownies and marijuana butter can extend their shelf life by about six months.”

When freezing edibles it’s important to remember they will become harder and more brittle. For this reason, it’s best to wrap them individually before placing them in the freezer. This will prevent them from sticking together and breaking when you try to remove them.

To help keep track of how long an edible has been in your freezer, mark the date on your edibles.

How to freeze edible gummies

To freeze edible gummies, place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Make sure the gummies are not touching each other. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for 1-2 hours or until the gummies are frozen. Once they are frozen, transfer them to an airtight container, and store them in the freezer. Consume your THC gummies within six months of freezing.

Does freezing damage THC?

It’s absolutely normal to be concerned about damaging the cannabinoid content of your weed. The number one thing that causes damage to THC is improper storage. Improper storage degrades THC. As discussed above, researchers at the University of Mississippi found that THC loses 16.6% of its potency within the first year.

Does putting weed in the freezer do anything?

Freezing cannabis is helpful to prevent THC degradation, as it reduces potency loss to approximately 4%. Freezing fresh flower can be damaging to THC in that it becomes more fragile. If bumped, the crystalized trichomes may break off easier causing your flower to lose some of its strength. Additionally, if your weed is thawed too quickly, it can cause a lot of moisture which makes it susceptible to mold.

It’s important to remember that freezing weed is not a perfect solution to extending its shelf life. Your cannabis will still degrade — just not as fast. For this reason, it’s best to use frozen weed within a few months.