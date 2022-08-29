'Queen Approved' U.K. CBD Brand Trip Raises $12M

UK CBD brand, TRIP, announced a $12 million investment supported by entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors, including Maria Raga, the former CEO of Depop, and Christian Angermeyer, founder of Apeiron Investment Group.
This latest round of funding will support the brand’s continued growth in the United States and across the globe. Known in the UK as the “Queen’s CBD,” having received the royal seal of approval by selling out of the Queen’s Windsor shop, TRIP was founded by husband-and-wife team Daniel Khoury and Olivia Ferdi. The duo launched TRIP after a transformational personal experience with CBD when it helped Daniel recover from an accident that required knee surgery just before their wedding. Amazed by CBD’s benefits, the two left their careers in law and finance to launch TRIP together and designed an award-winning range of drinks, oils and gummies to help people find calm.
TRIP sets its sights on the global wellbeing landscape, expanding its retail footprint through strategic partnerships in the United States as Soho House & Co.’s exclusive global CBD supplier and in Los Angeles-based retailer Erewhon. “TRIP is a Soho House favorite,” stated Soho House & Co. drinking director Tom Kerr. “After assessing CBD brands globally we knew TRIP was the perfect partner brand for Soho House. Since launch, they’ve been a huge hit in our houses around the world.”
TRIP co-founder Olivia Ferdi stated, “Over the last few years the world’s attitude towards the importance of mental health has changed dramatically. Since discovering the power of CBD through an incredible personal experience, our mission has always been to share calm in the everyday chaos, with next-generation wellbeing products to power your lifestyle and help care for your mental health. Helping to open up conversations around stress and anxiety, we’re excited to create a community across the globe, harnessing the power of plants to find their calm.”
