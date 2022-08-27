DADIRRI Launches Botanical-Infused Cannabis In These 3 Blends

DADIRRI and Velvet Roots Apothecary launched a botanical-infused cannabis line Friday, offering three distinct and intentional herbal blends mixed with top-shelf cannabis.

The Botanicals line includes three blends: morning, daytime and evening blend. Customers can enjoy the euphoric effects and health benefits of the infused cannabis and herbs with just a few puffs. In addition, Dadirri products include premium cannabis that is sustainably and locally sourced, as well as high THC products.

Each blend has been created to promote wellness and align with that time of day and is intended to be consumed in moderation, according to the announcement.

The three blends are appropriately named for their mood and time of consumption: Align (morning), Thrive (daytime), and Soothe (evening).

The five-gram pre-rolls are made of unbleached bamboo paper. Here are the details on the three blends:

Align - A morning blend to awaken your senses, relax your muscles, and focus your mind. Mullein and Marshmallow Leaf are combined with light and fluffy base herbs to support your respiratory system. The perfect daytime blend, flavored with peppermint to restore and rejuvenate both the mind and body.

To get your day started right, this herbal blend is combined with a Sativa cannabis strain.

Thrive - An afternoon blend designed with hikers in mind. Ideal for connecting with nature! Mullein, Marshmallow Leaf, and Yerba Santa are three lung-opening herbs that help soothe and clear the respiratory system.

This herbal blend is combined with a hybrid cannabis strain, making it ideal for a mid-day pick-me-up.

Soothe - A soothing evening blend designed to calm the nerves and relax the heart, mind and body. To relieve nervous tension, Damiana is used as a base herb.

For a restful night's sleep, this herbal blend is combined with an indica cannabis strain.