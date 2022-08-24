NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow Calls For 'Urgent' Research Into Risks Of Regular Cannabis Use, Citing Effects On Brain Development

This week, an annual drug use survey Monitoring the Future (MTF), conducted by scientists at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, Ann Arbor revealed that cannabis and hallucinogen use by young adults (19-30) in the past year reached a historic high. The study was funded by NIDA (National Institute on Drug Abuse), part of the National Institutes of Health, the nation's primary federal agency conducting medical research on common and rare diseases.

Concerned about the results, the head of NIDA, Dr. Nora Volkow underscored that regular cannabis use among individuals in their mid-20s can result in permanent damage to the brain, and suggesting that it is safe is, therefore, a misconception, reported Daily Mail.

Volkow, who is a psychiatrist, acknowledged last year that there is no scientific proof marijuana consumption is harmful when used occasionally and in moderate doses.

“There’s no evidence to my knowledge that occasional [adult] marijuana use has harmful effects. I don’t know of any scientific evidence of that. I don’t think it has been evaluated,” said Volkow. ”We need to test it.”

She also reaffirmed at that time, that she is “absolutely” worried about increased rates of marijuana use and that frequent (daily) consumption, in the long run, can produce “harmful effects even on the adult brain.”

Legalization Makes It Look “Safe”

Now, after seeing alarming numbers of young adults who admit to regular pot use, Volkow's concerns have increased. She told the Daily Mail that marijuana use is becoming as popular as more and more states legalize recreational use, therefore making it more appealing.

“Legalization not only has made access to cannabis easier for its regular use, but it has also contributed to the perception that cannabis is a ‘safe’ drug,” she said. “[This] makes it more appealing to individuals who are concerned about engaging in illegal activities or activities that endanger their health.”

Volkow called for more “urgent” research into the matter.

“The trends that we’ve found highlight the urgent need to gain a better understanding of the potential health risks and benefits of cannabis use among young adults.”

She highlighted some studies that reveal regular marijuana use in high doses, or over a long period of time can cause problems with brain development such as lowering IQs, but also psychosis.

“Brain development occurs into a person's mid-20s, so cannabis use among youth and young adults is a concern,” Volkow said. “Studies have shown that heavy and long-term marijuana use is associated with impairments in cognitive development and early initiation of marijuana use is associated with a higher risk of dropping out of school. Research has also shown an association between early, regular marijuana use and onset of psychosis as well as increased risk of anxiety and suicidality."

Nevertheless, Volkow did recognize that in some of these studies, participants were also likely to be heavy tobacco or alcohol users, which makes it hard to confirm with certainty that marijuana was the main cause of some of the issues.

Photo: Benzinga Edit; Sources: Shot by Cerqueira on Unsplash, and Wikimedia Commons