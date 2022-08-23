'This Is The Solution The Cannabis Industry Needs' - Dutchie Launches Configurable POS Platform For Retailers

Dutchie launched Dutchie POS, the company's first self-branded point-of-sale software and hardware offering. The new hardware terminal is Dutchie's first physical product, and the launch of Dutchie POS provides retailers an easy-to-use, and configurable platform to streamline operations while helping grow their business. Dutchie POS is immediately available to Dutchie's thousands of current and prospective customers across North America.

“Dutchie POS will immediately help our customers and the industry at large who face constraints with tools and systems that don’t meet their exact business needs. A lack of modern solutions continues to be one of the biggest barriers to further normalizing the cannabis shopping experience. Dutchie POS is a powerful package to keep driving our mission and the entire industry forward,” Dutchie chief product officer and co-founder Zach Lipson told Benzinga.

Maria Lurence, vice president of retail at Sweet Flower, stated "It's incredibly challenging to run a streamlined retail operation in this industry. Point of Sale systems have traditionally held operators back, however Dutchie POS propels us forward. It's flexible enough to support our unique workflows, yet simple and intuitive to use. This is the solution the cannabis industry needs."

Brandon Johnson, co-founder and CEO at TRP told Benzinga: “With Dutchie POS, we are empowered to run our business exactly the way we need. As a privately held vertically integrated operator with a footprint in 14 states working with legacy brands like Cookies, Dr. Greenthumbs, and Insane, we can create a truly customizable experience with the software to solve for our unique pain points. With the hardware, we now have a stylish and powerful terminal to enhance the purchasing experience for our budtenders and customers alike."

Dutchie POS is one of the latest major products to launch out of Dutchie's more than $100 million research and development investment announced as part of its series D. The launch of Dutchie POS follows quickly on the heels of the launch of Dutchie Pay, Dutchie's fully-integrated digital payment solution to reduce reliance on cash. Dutchie POS is a culmination of years of work in the lab and from customer data and feedback to strategically develop a tool optimized for all retailers.

