PuraVerde Opens First Public Offering For Investment

PuraVerde, Inc., launched its streamlined regulation A, tier 2 public offering for both un-accredited and accredited investors.
One of Oklahoma's private label manufacturers, PuraVerde's goal is to use the latest in available technology and analysis of production efficiencies to formulate, test, and package its medical cannabis products from its vertically integrated facility. Additionally, PuraVerde's operations allow it to bring new products to market in Oklahoma. The company also serves as a leader in private label design, formulation, and manufacture. PuraVerde's private label division has 13 distinct brands and 150+ total SKUs.
In 2021, PuraVerde completed a multi-million dollar expansion that included a new R&D chemical lab, commercial kitchen and automated manufacturing facility. The company's white labeling program aims to bring operational efficiency and increased margins to cannabis companies. As the demand for high-quality medical cannabis continues to increase, PuraVerde has secured a number of supply agreements and partnerships in Oklahoma that have served to increase revenues and position the company. The company intends to bring its business model to other states as the industry, as a whole, is poised for growth.
The company is offering 33.33 million shares class C common stock, plus 3.33 million bonus shares, for maximum gross processed of $50 million.
PuraVerde's existing product line is sold and distributed to medical dispensaries throughout the state. The company's products include: Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis, White Tail Extracts, Verde Pür, Zino Extracts, Pürshot, and the Bud Bar.
From 2020 through 2021, PuraVerde has seen $10MM+ total gross revenue, a 250% square footage increase in its manufacturing facility and a 4x increase in its brand portfolio. With these brands created specifically for certain market appeal, PuraVerde believes it has the makings of an industry success.
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash
