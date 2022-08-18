Soldier Who Gave THC-Infused Cupcakes To Her Comrades During Live-Fire Training Loses Appeal: Undermining 'Trust In The Extreme'

Chelsea Cogswell, a Canadian soldier who was convicted of distributing cannabis-laced cupcakes to her comrades during a live-fire training in New Brunswick in 2018, lost her appeal this May. About two months later, an appeals court disclosed its reasons for judgment.

What happened

Some four years ago, a Canadian forces bombardier served her fellow soldiers THC-infused cupcakes during a live-fire drill, putting their lives in danger.

As per the court documents, Cogswell was working in the canteen during “Exercise Common Gunner,” a three-week combat training scenario with the Royal Canadian Artillery School. Allegedly, she baked and distributed cupcakes to colleagues in her artillery battery, reported CTV News.

"All the members of W Battery who consumed the cupcakes, except one, allegedly experienced symptoms which included dehydration, overheating, fatigue, confusion, dry mouth and paranoia," according to court records.

Medical staff had to intervene and treat all of the troops who disclosed symptoms of intoxication and the incident was reported to the military police.

As per some reports, one soldier, while driving comrades to an airstrip suddenly felt “mind-altering symptoms” and almost crashed into another vehicle, writes National Post. Another one felt “spaced out” and walked looking at trees instead of monitoring access to the assigned field. At the gunline, one soldier was improperly loading artillery shells. Others reported feeling unquenchable thirst, paranoia and nausea.

It was reported at the court hearing that while police were questioning her, she “indicated animosity toward her unit,” though she denied charges of purposely intoxicating her colleagues.

Cogswell was convicted on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner. This is the first case in Canada where a soldier has been convicted of administering marijuana to comrades without their consent.

Appeal Denied

The Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada rejected her appeals in May revealing the following reasons:

“The training exercise was disrupted and the danger of conducting a live fire artillery exercise while intoxicated, was high,” Justice John Edward Scanlan wrote on behalf of the panel of three judges.

“Both detachments were headed to a live fire exercise, using extremely dangerous equipment. Artillery is designed as an instrument of death and destruction. They were in no condition to be firing high-powered artillery. What the Appellant did presented a danger to all troops involved in this large-scale training exercise.

“Part of the military ethos is built on trust in fellow soldiers…. What was done here, in the context of a live fire exercise, endangered all involved and undermined that trust in the extreme.”

The appeal courts found the judge’s ruling satisfying.

