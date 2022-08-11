Cannabis Retailers Resist Urge To Sell To Underage Users, Despite Huge Sales Drop

Colorado cannabis sales continue to drop.
In June, sales in the Centennial State amounted to $146 million, as per data from the Colorado Department of Revenue, and reported by The Center Square. Sequentially, June weed sales declined less than 1%, but on annual basis, 22%.
So far this year, cannabis sales totaled $906 million, versus more than $1.1 million that was sold in the first six months of 2021.
What’s more, June sales represent the fourth consecutive month of decline in Colorado.
Though marijuana sales drop, the industry can still pride itself on how it is regulated. State regulators recently revealed that Colorado marijuana retailers are 98% compliant with ID demands to determine the legal age of customers, reported Marijuana Moment.
To determine this rate, state regulators recruited underaged operatives and conducted around 190 compliance checks this year. Out of those 190, only four failed to ask for identification.
According to Colorado's Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), violations of the requirement can be penalized with a fine of up to $100,000.
“Unauthorized sale of Regulated Marijuana to an individual under the age of 21 is considered a license violation affecting public safety,” MED said. “Businesses must remain vigilant in establishing internal measures to prevent underage access, and as the MED continues to monitor licensee compliance, it will evaluate business practices licensees have adopted to prevent unauthorized/underage sales.”
MED stressed that marijuana retailers should be aware of consumers with fake IDs.
“This can be especially prevalent in areas with colleges or universities,” it said. “A Retail Marijuana Store may refuse entry and sale to a person they suspect is using fake identification.”
