Seattle Mayor Harrell Submits Social Equity-Focused Marijuana Bills For Workers & Underserved Communities

Seattle, Washington mayor Bruce Harrell submitted a package of bills aimed at advancing equity in the marijuana industry by helping boost more diversity and backing cannabis store employees.
The mayor worked on these measures together with councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and marijuana industry stakeholders and workers, to make “critical first steps toward improving equity and a clear commitment to a One Seattle approach.”
“For a thriving Seattle economy, every worker and business deserve safety and the opportunity to learn, grow, and prosper,” Harrell stated. “As the cannabis industry continues to develop, we must course correct and support the communities who too often have been left behind. Equity in this industry means safe working conditions and fair treatment for workers, store ownership that includes the communities most impacted by the war on drugs, and a commitment to fairness, innovation, and opportunity.”
The package submitted to Council consists of three bills that push for many actions among which are the following:
- Establishing a City-level social equity license aimed at helping individuals most affected by the war on drugs to join the industry and open marijuana stores;
- Preparing the groundwork for the future cannabis-related business in partnership with Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board focusing on social equity;
- Setting up 90-day retention of store workforce in case of new ownership, something similar to what has been created for hotel workers three years ago;
- Creation of a short-term cannabis advisory committee with the task of gathering input on marijuana equity and demands from workers, community members, and industry leaders;
- More efforts on expunging convictions for marijuana-related crimes before 2014;
Earlier this year, Harrell joined the City Council in pushing for the passage of the SAFE Banking act.
“After years of community asking for greater equity in the cannabis industry, this legislation represents an initial step in the right direction towards creating local equity applications, improving workforce standards, and focusing on safety for workers in the cannabis industry,” Teresa Mosqueda stated.
Adan Espino Jr executive director of Craft Cannabis Coalition, an association of over 70 cannabis retailers said that they are pleased to have been able to work on these social equity ordinances together with mayor Harrell and the City Council.
“We look forward to continuing to engage thoughtfully and collaboratively in the City’s cannabis equity effort as it develops, alongside discussion of other pressing issues facing the cannabis small businesses, such as security concerns,” Espino said.
Photo: Benzinga Edit; Source: Seattle City Council via Wikimedia Commons and Harrison Haines by Pexels
