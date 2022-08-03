EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Payment And Rewards Platform Spendr Expands Into Michigan

Spendr, the first all-in-one cannabis payment and rewards app for consumers and dispensaries is launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian.

’We are thrilled to be launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian,” said Lucas Gould, founder and CEO of Spendr.

Created and developed by Gould, a medical marijuana patient and cannabis consumer with a background in finance and technology, Spendr’s mission is to normalize and destigmatize the legal cannabis industry.

“As a medical marijuana patient and cannabis consumer, I experienced first-hand the frustration of cash-only transactions. With Spendr, our goal is to deliver a faster, more convenient, and more rewarding experience for consumers and merchants," Gould said.

"We saw an amazing response in Ohio and are excited to see Michigan embrace our platform. We look forward to rolling out in more markets and will continue to work to normalize, destigmatize and improve the cannabis industry,” he added.

Spendr is the first cannabis technology platform to launch a free all-in-one app that allows consumers to pay cashless and earn rewards with every purchase.

The app features totally compliant and secure payments via ACH transfers with FDIC-insured wallets. For merchants, it’s a powerful platform with tools for payments, marketing and rewards.

In addition to making cannabis purchasing a faster, more convenient and more rewarding experience, Spendr is working with local and national organizations such as The Last Prisoner Project, Midwest CannaWomen and MedicateOH to sponsor, partner and collaborate on events such as expungement clinics and career fairs.

Spendr's goal is to help push the entire industry toward a more normalized place. These events have impacted many lives and are a driving force for Spendr to work to improve the cannabis industry.

In March, Spendr launched in Ohio at Strawberry Fields Columbus Dispensary, which saw a 40% increase in average order value and faster checkout times by 1-2 minutes per transaction. Over 98% of all users continue to use the app due to its ease, seamless payments and rewards.

Spendr, currently available in Ohio and Michigan, has plans to expand into additional markets and dispensaries later this year. Consumers and merchants interested in bringing Spendr to their market and dispensaries can go to its website.

Image by Benzinga