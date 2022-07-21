Jenny's Rose To Offer Cannabis Customers No Cost Nurse Consultations For Safe Consumption Via LEAF411

Jenny's Rose, a cannabinoid technology company with products backed by 4 USPTO patents, became a supporting member of LEAF411, a non-profit live nurse hotline and community education organization. LEAF411 offers businesses the opportunity to provide no cost, live access to cannabis trained healthcare professionals and licensed nurses that provide customers guidance on safe use for both cannabis and hemp products.

"With the endless possibilities that the cannabis plant offers, having trained nurses available to safely coach customers on cannabis use, for no cost, helps to provide more acts of kindness on the Jenny's Rose mission to unlock the full potential of the plant and heal modern society. Our company is mindfully taking strides to compassionately care for our customers in the best and most innovative ways possible." stated Jimmy Castillo, founder and chief science officer of Jenny's Rose.

Katherine Golden, a registered nurse and executive director of Leaf411 stated, "Now more than ever, we need as many trustworthy resources for quality products as possible. Jenny's Rose is a brand that is focused on providing a superior product line with a unique patented extraction method and is dedicated to stellar customer service. We are thrilled to have them on board as a pledge member and look forward to sharing their brand with consumers across the country"

Nurse consultations are currently offered by LEAF411 to the general public through web-based scheduling via leaf411’s website or a caller based hotline. Through membership, Jenny's Rose customers and recipients will be provided a unique code to access LEAF411 healthcare professional and licensed nurses entirely free. LEAF411 also provides additional educational resources on medicinal cannabis, leading cannabinoid research study library, and overall greater access to affordable healthcare information.

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Jenny’s Rose