Dutchie Launches A Fully Integrated Digital Payment Solution For Cannabis - Dutchie Pay

Dutchie — the technology platform powering cannabis commerce launched Dutchie Pay, a fully-integrated digital payment solution. Dutchie Pay is designed to reduce reliance on cash by providing dispensaries and consumers a convenient and secure way to pay. A closed-loop automatic clearing house (ACH) solution, Dutchie Pay allows consumers to purchase their favorite cannabis products online while automating compliance so that dispensaries can focus on growing their business.

"Cash creates too many safety risks and is inefficient. Our industry cannot meet its full potential without modern payment solutions available at scale," stated Dutchie chief product officer and co-founder Zach Lipson. "Dutchie exists to create safe and easy access to cannabis. Dutchie Pay advances our mission by integrating a simple and secure product that makes cannabis purchases safer, easier, and more accessible for dispensaries and consumers alike."

For dispensaries, Dutchie Pay fully integrates with Dutchie's e-commerce and point of sale solutions, providing businesses with a single-vendor advantage to help streamline operations. Dispensaries no longer need to rely on multiple software providers and with this level of integration, retailers can significantly reduce human error, maximize sales, serve more customers, and generate more revenue.

Dutchie Pay launched in alpha and beta testing in Q1 and Q2 2022, and is already providing customers with benefits, including:

On average, order values increased by 30%.

Decreased abandoned cart rates by an average of 32%.

Reduced customers' cash management costs by at least 15%.

No signup fees and no more ATM fees.

Dutchie Pay drives repeat purchases, with 82% of consumers making at least a second purchase since signing up.

"Our customers increasingly want to buy cannabis products without using cash and without paying ATM or other fees. Dutchie Pay has improved their overall shopping experience while resulting in higher basket sizes and customer loyalty," stated Joshua Kahn, owner at Takoma Wellness Center. "With Dutchie Pay, I have a one-stop, one-click solution that is fully integrated with e-commerce and point of sale that provides a seamless shopping experience for my customers, a safer work environment for my team, and accelerated growth for my business."

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash

