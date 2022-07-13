Rodedawg Acquires Tree Moguls Cannabis And Lifestyle Brands

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. RWGI acquired Tree Moguls, a premium cannabis lifestyle brand based in Southern California.

Christopher Swartz, CEO, stated, “This acquisition is an immediate revenue producing opportunity and allows Rodedawg to enter into the 6 billion dollar California cannabis market through licensing and distribution opportunities. As part of the acquisition, Rodedawg also acquires a deep technology stack which includes augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) embedded branding for the Tree Moguls brand. Our shareholders can expect future announcements on the AR and VR implementation which will further establish Tree Moguls as a super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand with immediate expansion into Web3 and Metaverse.”

Swartz continued, “We specifically targeted Tree Moguls for the manufacturing and distribution reach within established accounts in Los Angeles County and we see that Tree Moguls is poised to expand quickly into other regions within California. This acquisition helps position Rodedawg for immediate revenues and achieving the $5 million plus in year one. This also accelerates the pathway for the future acquisitions already slated. We actually believe that we can go well beyond the $5 million year one target as we continue our acquisition strategy and expansion of management services.”

“I want to re-iterate our goals for the next six months at Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. is as follows:

To generate profitable revenue streams from our acquisitions and management services within the cannabis industry Launch Rodedawg branded and licensed cannabis & CBD products nationally utilizing the brands such as Tree Moguls Cancel over 85 million common shares Launch a corporate website to enhance shareholder communication with transparent and frequent updates.

Swartz concluded: “We also want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned.”

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash