How To Succeed In The New York Cannabis Market: Learn From Expert David Feldman At This Upcoming Event

Adult-use legalization in the Empire State cleared safer access for patients and opened for business one of the most important cannabis markets in the world. With adult-use licenses expected to be issued in 2023, New York is projected to be the third largest market in the U.S. with a 21+ population of 15 million and sales reaching $2.8 billion by 2025 according to Headset data.

However, given the fragmented nature of cannabis legislation in the country, every state represents a new regulatory environment. In this complex environment, it is important to count on the advice of local experts to navigate regulations and business networks.

Fortunately, for those interested in investing in New York’s gigantic cannabis market the next Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, upcoming Sept. 13 and 14, will host David Feldman, co-founder of Skip Intro Advisors - a cannabis and psychedelics-focused consulting firm - who will be offering his advice on this key state market.

Feldman founded Skip Intro Advisors as a “one-stop-shop” for entrepreneurs, institutions and investors in the cannabis space to address the needs of growing marijuana and hemp businesses have been forced to seek out legal, strategic, financial, branding, technology and regulatory advice from many different players — often of inconsistent quality, cost, and responsiveness.

Feldman published The Entrepreneur's Growth Startup Handbook: 7 Secrets to Venture Funding and Growth Success (2013) and the award-winning Reverse Mergers and Other Alternatives to a Traditional IPO (First Edition 2006, Second Edition 2009). Additionally, David frequently speaks on cannabis as well as corporate matters and issues that small and mid-sized companies face, and is active on social media.

Image: From left to right: Matt Singer from BMO Capital Markets, Peter Caldini of Acreage Holdings, BDSA CEO Micah Tapman and David Feldman from Skip Intro Advisors, during Benzinga's CCC in 2021.