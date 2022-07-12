ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Analysts Say Crypto Markets Have Not Yet Bottomed Out, More 'Time Pain' Ahead

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 2:42 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin yet to make a decisive bottom, says Glassnode
  • Short term holders still hold 16.2% of the supply in loss, compared to less than 4% in previous bear markets

Long-term holders and miners are under remarkable pressure to surrender amid bearish cryptocurrency market sentiments and activity levels of small and large entities suggest the market has not yet formed a confident bottom and still has work to do, according to blockchain analysis firm Glassnode.

Glassnode states that the volume of supply currently at a loss has reached 44.7%, of which a majority is carried by long-term holders, however, this remains at a less severe level compared to previous bear cycles.

“Overall, the fingerprint of a widespread capitulation, and extreme financial stress is certainly in place. However, there may still be a combination of both time pain (duration), and perhaps further downside risk to fully test investor resolve, and enable the market to establish a resilient bottom,” the analysts state.

The dominance of long-term holders (LTHs) tends to increase over time, as fair-weather speculators are flushed from cryptos like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.
“For a bear market to reach an ultimate floor, the share of coins held at a loss should transfer primarily to those who are the least sensitive to price, and with the highest conviction,” according to Glassnode analysts.

Also Read: Here's Where Former Tesla Employees Are Getting Hired: Which 2 Rivals Have Benefitted?

In previous bear markets, the supply held by LTHs reached over 34%, while the proportion held by short-term holders (STHs) went below 4%. In comparison, currently, STHs still hold 16.2% of the supply at a loss.

“This indicates that whilst many bottom formation signals are in place, the market still requires an element of duration and time pain to establish a resilient bottom. Bitcoin investors are not out of the woods yet,” the analysts state.

 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinBitcoinscrypto-currencycryptocurrenciesCryptocurrencyMarkets