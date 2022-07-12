CBD Move Free Adds New Pocket-Sized Balm To Its Line, Partners With Market Of Choice

CBD Move Free is launching a travel-sized option of its CBD-infused balm. CBD Move Free 350mg is a smaller version, designed to fit into any pocket or purse for on-the-go relief of joint and muscle aches. CBD Move Free is also expanding its retail presence, in partnership with grocery chain Market of Choice.

The new 350mg balm is two-ounces and retails for $19.99, enabling consumers to bring CBD Move Free with them anywhere to fight inflammation and calm joint discomfort or muscle aches at a moment's notice. Created from a blend of key nutrients and organic ingredients, the pocket-sized product taps the soothing properties of CBD to offer relief to areas where consumers need it most. The 350mg balm has also been validated for its purity and ingredients via third-party testing.

"We're very excited to be expanding our brand in various ways - from adding new products to onboarding new retail partners," stated CBD Move Free's CEO and co-founder Jonas Roeser. "As we develop new products and work with more retailers, we wanted to create a high-quality product without the high price tag that comes with so many other CBD products. We're thrilled to announce our newest product that provides a solution to the high price point, and also gives our retail partners a product that's perfectly suited for shelves."

CBD Move Free currently offers a full line of CBD-infused balms and products to suit a variety of needs and lifestyles from athletes to seniors, all of which are available for purchase directly on the brand's website. Some of its most popular products, including the 1000mg balm and the Senior Formula balm, are available in several major retailers including Bartell Drugs and now all Market of Choice stores. The brand is also approved by Rite Aid RAD, owner of Bartell Drugs.

Photo: Courtesy of CBD Move Free