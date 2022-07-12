Mari Y Juana Beverages Enters Into Exclusive Distribution Agreement With SuLo Distro

Mari y Juana Beverages Co. (“MJ”) entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with SuLo Distro, As a result of this union, Mari y Juana Beverages Co. will leverage SuLo’s extensive infrastructure, expanding MJ’s reach throughout the state increasing brand awareness and consumer access to their products in the steadily growing cannabis beverage sector.

The current beverage product portfolio offering from MJ consists of ¡Mota Mix!, a cold drink powder mix, and its four 12 fl. oz., 10mg THC, carbonated single serve soft drinks: ¡Guava!, ¡Mandarin!, ¡Piña! and ¡Tamarindo!

Partnering with SuLo will allow MJ to further establish its presence in California as a premier cannabis brand while enhancing the experience of consumers seeking alternative forms of cannabis consumption in the form of beverages.

“The success of the beverage category is dependent upon reliable distributors that can properly execute on delivering products to the retail partner stores in timely fashion,” stated Daniel Torres, founder and CEO of Mari y Juana Beverages Co. “We are beyond ecstatic to be able to collaborate with who we believe is the elite choice in the space. We feel extremely fortunate to be a part of this unfolding history alongside the SuLo team.”

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

