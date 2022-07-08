Presidential Cannabis Releases Moon Rock Prerolls And Blunts In Mini Sizes

Presidential Cannabis Co., one of the largest infused flower cannabis companies and a leading maker of pre-rolls in California, is launching two new additions to their Moon Rock product portfolio: PeeWee Moon Rock Prerolls and PeeWee Moon Rock Blunts, on July 10.

Presidential's Moon Rocks feature the brand's signature estate-grown, quality flower infused with premium THC distillate through their proprietary process, then coated in kief. The new PeeWee Prerolls and Blunts offer Presidential's products in smaller sizes perfect for individual sessions.

The PeeWee Prerolls will be available in packages of three 0.5g prerolls, rolled in natural hemp paper cones. The PeeWee Blunts will also come in packages of three, with 0.7g blunts rolled in 100% tobacco-free wraps that burn slowly and smoothly. Both the Prerolls and Blunts will be available in Presidential's top five flavors: Classic, Grape, Peach Mango, Strawberry and Watermelon.

"Presidential is committed to engaging with our consumer base to understand their need states and preferences, allowing us to offer innovative, in-demand products," stated Everett Smith, co-founder and CEO of Presidential. "As the fourth best-selling preroll in California, behind three mini prerolls, it's clear that consumers are excited about mini products. We are thrilled to offer our beloved Moon Rock line in smaller, 'peewee' sizes."

