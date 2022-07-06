Rocky Mountain High Brands Launches New Subsidiary, Rocky Mountain NexBev

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. RMHB launched Rocky Mountain NexBev, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary specializing in cannabis beverages. NexBev will work to ensure CBD Life Mexico S.A. de C.V. has product and build RMHB’s HEMPd brand by utilizing a strong network of cannabis co-packers throughout the United States.

CBD Life continues to exceed expectations and drive brand growth in Mexico. Their three bestselling CBD beverages (Rocket High, California Black Tea, and California Lemonade) have strengthened their position in sales and national recognition. With an increasing consumer appetite for CBD infused beverages, NexBev sees strong growth for their products. NexBev looks forward to an expanding and rewarding relationship with CBD Life in the coming years.

NexBev will continue to produce and develop innovative beverage options for CBD Life, as it grows its portfolio of drinks in Mexico and the United States. Soliciting retail accounts and building a distribution network in the U.S. for CBD Life’s beverages will be part of a broader company-wide strategy to accelerate market penetration for CBD Life.

NexBev has the necessary expertise and knowledge of manufacturing, formulations, and R&D of CBD and hemp infused beverages to ensure a successful launch of product lines. NexBev will work in conjunction with qualified co-packers to provide services such as cold-fill carbonation, tunnel pasteurization, and hot-fill/nitrogen dosage. Our speed to market will give us a chance to profit from early entrance.