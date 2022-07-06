Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD Debuts Partnership With De La Hoya's Golden Boy, At Ryan Garcia VS Javier Fortuna

Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD entered into an exclusive health and wellness partnership with Golden Boy debuting on July 16th, at the heavily anticipated fight between boxing superstar Ryan Garcia and former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna. The 12-round lightweight match will take place at the Crypto.com arena.

Uncle Bud's steps into the ring of the boxing community to offer an array of pain relief products that will help alleviate the effects of their sport on their bodies. Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD has been on a rapid growth trajectory, amassing a roster of major retailers and the support of a growing circle of iconic brand partners. This includes NBA legend and entrepreneur Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Toni Braxton and NHL Blackhawks star defenseman, Seth Jones. The partnership with Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD and 10-time world champion and Hall of Fame boxer, Oscar De La Hoya's company, Golden Boy will continue the brands mission to expand its footprint around the athletic space and advance the relationship between 100% hemp derived CBD products and athlete wellness and recovery.

"Golden Boy has an excellent position in the boxing space, and it is an honor to partner alongside the company to highlight the importance of hemp & CBD for athletes everywhere," stated founder Bruno Schiavi, "As part of our exclusive partnership, we are excited to introduce our pain relief and recovery products to our new community of boxers and fans alike."

Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD was born out of a necessity for effective and accessible pain relief and wellness protocol after co-founder, Garrett Greller was diagnosed with arthritis at age 14, which set him on a course to create a natural, affordable, solution to a very real problem.

Photo: Courtesy of Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD

