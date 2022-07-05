Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Changes Name To Mushrooms, New Management And Business Model

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. MSVI has officially changed its name to Mushrooms, Inc., through the filing of amended and restated articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. In addition to changing the company’s corporate name to Mushrooms, Inc., the company appointed a new CEO, Kimberly Carlson, focused on implementing a new business model based on functional mushrooms.

With the appointment of Kimberly Carlson as CEO, the company’s former CEO, James Hancock, has been appointed the COO of the company. James Hancock resigned from the company’s board of directors, leaving Donald Steinberg as the company’s sole director.

Donald Steinberg, the company’s director, stated, “The name change to Mushrooms, Inc. is fundamental to the company’s shift from a focus on the cannabis industry to the functional mushroom industry. I am thrilled to announce that our new CEO, Kimberly Carlson, will lead the transition to the emerging mushroom industry. Over the years I have watched her build companies through collective collaboration with her peers and competition. Her ability to bring people together from a variety of areas is welcome as we move into the Mushroom world. This is a vastly growing industry that offers so much to health and the environment as she brings forth new products and ideas to the forefront. She combines functional creativity with a high level of administrative talents that are essential to success in a newly emerging market.”

In addition to the change of the company’s name to Mushrooms, Inc., the amended and restated articles of incorporation were amended to increase the authorized number of shares of series A preferred stock from 1 million to 1.5 million, and to add the following provisions concerning: management matters, stockholder action, bylaw provision, board of directors provision, transactions with stockholders provision, limitation of liability provision, indemnification provision, indemnification provided in bylaws provision, place of meeting, corporate books provision, amended to articles of incorporation provision, and exclusive forum provision.

Subject to final approval by FINRA, Mushroom, Inc.’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink following the name change, The company anticipates that the new ticker symbol for its common stock will be “MYCO”. The effectiveness of the corporate name change and change in stock trading symbol is subject to approval by FINRA.

Photo by Marco Allegretti on Unsplash