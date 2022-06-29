Garden Society Launches Reserve Product Line With THCV-Rich Flower Rosettes From Emerald Spirit Botanicals

Garden Society has rolled out its newest pre-roll offering, THCV-rich sun grown flower Rosettes. Through Garden Society’s close relationships with many of Northern California’s leading craft cannabis farmers, the new Reserve tier of products is meant to highlight the very best of sun grown flower, farmed responsibly.

The first product to launch in Garden Society’s new Reserve tier, the Rosettes feature a THCV-rich sun grown flower of the Pink Boost Goddess strain. This flower is grown by Emerald Spirit Botanicals. The new Reserve Rosettes will be available in select dispensaries across California including Big Sur Cannabotanicals, Cannabist CCHWF, Erba, Ganja Goddess, Solful, Sweet Flower, The Apothecarium TRSSF, Cornerstone Wellness, Sespe Creek and Velvet in Martinez.

“Working with the best farms in Sonoma and Mendocino counties has always been a top priority at Garden Society,” stated Garden Society’s founder and CEO, Erin Gore. “In introducing a Reserve tier of products, we hope to showcase the farmers who share in our belief that the finest cannabis flower is responsibly farmed, sun grown, and harvested in a way that captures the full flavor and essence of the plant and place.”

In partnership with Emerald Spirit Botanicals, Garden Society produced a limited quantity of Rosettes featuring the THCV flower of Pink Boost Goddess. Available in packs of 10 pre-rolls (.375g per piece; 3.75g per pack), each box retails for $40 MSRP.

An early flowering varietal, Pink Boost Goddess bursts with a colorful array of pink and magenta hairs, its THC content is 16-17%, THCV content is 6-8% and it contains terpenes: myrcene, ocimene, terpinolene.

Gore continued: “Emerald Spirit Botanicals in Mendocino encompasses this ethos and exceeds our quality standards. Their Pink Boost Goddess is a gorgeous flower that was perfect for launching our first Reserve pre-rolls. Minor cannabinoids are starting to become more popular, and this flower highlights the amazing aspects of THCV.”

Photo: Courtesy of Garden Society