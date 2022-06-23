High Life Farms To Match $100K In Donations To Blue Star Service Dogs

High Life Farms launched a round-up donation campaign for Blue Star Service Dogs. Customers at participating dispensaries will have the option to "round up" at the register to donate, with High Life Farms matching all donations up to a $100,000 through the month of July.

"This grant will benefit the organization by securing the rescue of ten more dogs and accepting ten more veterans into the program. This level of support will allow us to continue our mission providing not only service dog & training, but a sense of purpose, developing trust, and a path to heal invisible wounds. This will save lives," stated Christna Myran, executive director of Blue Star Service Dogs. "If the full match is met, we will also save our training center that has foundation issues and deterioration of the external structure as well as make long needed upgrades for the benefit of our teams at train here."

Blue Star Service Dogs vets dogs from shelters to be part of a prison education program, where certified trainers work with incarcerated persons to train therapy dogs into certified therapy animals. These dogs are then matched and provided at no cost to veterans suffering from PTSD & traumatic brain injury.

Photo: Courtesy of High Life Farms