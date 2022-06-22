New Study Shows Medical Cannabis May Relieve Patients Suffering From Fatigue

A Karber study showed how commercially available Cannabis flower products are associated with changes in feelings of fatigue in actual time.

Between June 2016, and August 2019; the study looked at 1,224 people who recorded 3,922 Cannabis flower self-administration sessions through the Releaf App.

The sessions included real-time subjective changes in fatigue intensity levels prior to and following Cannabis consumption as well as Cannabis flower characteristics, combustion method and any potential experienced side effects.

“91.94% of people experienced decreased fatigue following consumption with an average symptom intensity reduction. In addition, researchers indicated that people who used joints to combust the flower reported greater symptom relief than pipe or vaporizer users,” the study reads.

Study conclusions indicated that the majority of patients experienced decreased fatigue from consumption of Cannabis flower.

However, the effect and extent of side effects experienced may have varied according to the human metabolic and the synergistic phenotypic of the plant.

Federal Barriers To Cannabis Researchers Vs. Health Improvements In Medical Cannabis Users

Despite federal barriers to conducting clinical research on the effects of the Marijuana plant in the USA, a recent study -published in the Journal of Cannabis Research- reported that the number of cannabis publications continued to increase during the last two decades despite cannabis prohibition.

There is also evidence that cannabis can function as a substitute for prescription drugs. Indeed, a recent analysis by a Cornell research team found that people affected by anxiety, sleep issues, pain or seizures and who have access to legal recreational cannabis can reduce their use of prescription drugs.

