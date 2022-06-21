Western Australia Premier McGowan Blasts Cannabis Legalization Proposal

Legalize Cannabis Australia, a single issue minor political party recently proposed enabling West Australians to possess up to 50 grams of cannabis and for households to cultivate up to four plants. Upper house members of parliament Brian Walker and Sophia Moermond are planning to present marijuana legislation next year, reported WAtoday.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan, however, is not so pleased with this idea. On Tuesday, he said he'd use Labor’s control of both houses to block the bill.

“Having freely available cannabis is not our policy. They’re just proposing everyone can grow it wherever they want. That’s not what we’re doing. It’s just not an issue I want to deal with at this point in time," McGowan told ABC radio.

“We do allow for medicinal cannabis for people with arthritis or cancer or those sorts of things. That’s the policy at this point.”

Previously under the ACT small amounts of marijuana have been decriminalized, starting Jan. 2020. The territory’s Labor government also signaled it would support a bill to decriminalize possession of small amounts of cocaine, MDMA and heroin.

Legalize Cannabis WA’s proposal would also enable licensed cannabis dispensaries.

“Cannabis is becoming a serious topic that Mark McGowan needs to address. This natural plant will only make WA better - socially, financially and medically,” Walker tweeted on Tuesday.

Related News:

Photo: Courtesy of IgnorantArmies via Wikimedia Commons