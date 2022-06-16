Illinois Judge Lifts Court Order, Allows Craft Cannabis Licensees To Move Forward With Business Plans

Stephen Balogh, Judge of Winnebago County Circuit Court in Illinois reversed a restraining order he issued on behalf of multiple cannabis growers applicants who lost their licensing bids.

Following this decision, 88 cannabis social equity applicants and craft marijuana growers are authorized to join with their businesses in the legal adult-use marijuana supply chain.

In addition, there is a new administrative review law protocol that allows growers to challenge the outcomes rather than suing.

“It means the state is open for business,” Scott Redman, the president of the Illinois Independent Craft Growers Association told to the Chicago Tribune. “Had we been on hold much longer, it would have been catastrophic,” he added.

However, Illinois attorney general office lawyers argued that delay in licensing has caused some startups to lose the properties where they'd planned to set up shop, so some are still seeking properly zoned land and financing. They indicated that they would file an amended complaint and could well be joined that many more license seekers.

As a result, Redman predicted that most of the craft growers still won’t open for business until 2023 because they still have to build out grow facilities and finish other prep work.

