ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Illinois Judge Lifts Court Order, Allows Craft Cannabis Licensees To Move Forward With Business Plans

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 5:58 PM | 1 min read

Stephen Balogh, Judge of Winnebago County Circuit Court in Illinois reversed a restraining order he issued on behalf of multiple cannabis growers applicants who lost their licensing bids.

Following this decision, 88 cannabis social equity applicants and craft marijuana growers are authorized to join with their businesses in the legal adult-use marijuana supply chain.

In addition, there is a new administrative review law protocol that allows growers to challenge the outcomes rather than suing.

“It means the state is open for business,” Scott Redman, the president of the Illinois Independent Craft Growers Association told to the Chicago Tribune. “Had we been on hold much longer, it would have been catastrophic,” he added.

However, Illinois attorney general office lawyers argued that delay in licensing has caused some startups to lose the properties where they'd planned to set up shop, so some are still seeking properly zoned land and financing. They indicated that they would file an amended complaint and could well be joined that many more license seekers.

As a result, Redman predicted that most of the craft growers still won’t open for business until 2023 because they still have to build out grow facilities and finish other prep work.

Photo By Dylan LaPierre On Unsplash

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Scott RedmanStephen BaloghThe Chicago TribuneWinnebago County Circuit Court in IllinoisCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalMarkets