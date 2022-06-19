How Many Cannabis Edibles Should You Eat? - The Guide To Correct Edible Dosing

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.

Edibles are one of the most popular ways of consuming cannabis.

They come in so many tasty varieties, from sweet to salty, even vegan and gluten-free versions. What’s not to love?

But for newbies, dosing THC cannabis edibles can be tricky. Dosage spells the difference between a blissful experience to one that may come close to a nightmare – filled with paranoia, heart racing, and anxiety. While marijuana isn’t dangerous, the effects of taking too many edibles can last for hours and it may traumatize some long enough to stay off it completely.

We want to avoid that, so let’s take a look at how you should be dosing edibles the right way.

What To Expect With Various Dosages

Whether you’ve smoked cannabis in the past or not, edibles are a whole different ballgame. They are notorious for taking much longer to take effect, resulting in many people making the mistake of topping up their edibles and everything hits all at once. But unlike smoking or vaporizing, when you buy edibles at a dispensary, they already come pre-dosed which means it already tells you how much THC is contained in each gummy or a square of chocolate. This makes it much simpler to understand.

No matter how much edibles you take, wait at least 45-90 minutes to an hour before you decide to top up. Edibles have to pass through the digestive system in order for the cannabinoids to reach the bloodstream, whereas smoking and vaporizing go directly to the lungs. The biological process for this to take place does require time, and is affected by other factors which we will discuss later on.

Having said that, here’s what you can expect with various THC edible doses:

1 – 2.5mg THC: This dose is considered a microdose, which even seasoned consumers take regularly if they want to stay focused and productive. You can expect mild pain and stress relief, while getting a jolt of creativity and focus. This is also wonderful for social situations and people who suffer from social anxiety disorder as it will help take the edge off.

2.5-15mg THC: For those struggling with persistent insomnia, stress, pain, and other ailments, this dose is recommended. You can expect stronger symptom relief as well as blissful feelings though this is strong enough to cause impairment, so be sure that you don’t have to operate machinery of any kind with this amount.

15-30mg THC: Only seasoned cannabis users and edible consumers are recommended to start dosing at this amount, as well as medical patients who have already developed tolerances. This is also ideal for patients who struggle with extreme, treatment-resistant insomnia because it will deliver an intense head and body high that is sure to lull you to sleep. Driving is not recommended at all.

30-50mg THC: Individuals who struggle with gastrointestinal disorders that may affect how they metabolize cannabinoids, and individuals who have a high tolerance to THC, are ideal consumers for this type of dosage. You can expect extremely strong euphoria which may leave you feeling extremely relaxed, and in many cases, couch-locked.

Unless you have years of experience with cannabis, it’s not recommended to consume over 40mg of edibles in one go. Even then, its effects will be powerful and can last for up to 12 hours or more.

Other Considerations

The absorption time and intensity of effects also vary based on many factors. One of these is the type of edible; a study has shown that candies and gummies result in a quicker onset (within 15 to 45 minutes) while other kinds of edibles in the market can take as long as 180 minutes in some cases. Individuals who already have a fast metabolism can feel the impacts of THC much sooner than others since they can digest the edibles quicker. If you eat an edible on an empty stomach, this will also ensure that the onset is quicker.

In addition, keep in mind that in many cases and depending on the type of edible, THC may not be the only cannabinoid present. Many edible brands combine other minor cannabinoids such as CBN or CBD, which is beneficial for patients since this works therapeutically thanks to the entourage effect. This means that if you are consuming to treat or heal a certain ailment, the presence of other cannabinoids strengthen how each work in the human body.

You will also want to prepare for potential effects. Usually, extreme drowsiness, sleepiness, and hunger can take place. This is why preparing is key; the best way to do so while experimenting with THC edibles is to ensure you are home, in a safe place, and don’t have to do anything important or drive for the next 12 hours. Even better if you have a bed or couch where you can just soak it all in and relax.

What Happens If You Take Too Much?

Let’s face it: sometimes edible newbies just end up getting too high. It happens to the best of us when we’re new experimenting with edibles.

To avoid this, be sure you have a CBD product around you. CBD has powerful anti-anxiety properties which can be used to mitigate the effects of being too high on THC. You can take CBD sublingually, by smoking or vaping it, or taking a CBD capsule. Sublingual CBD would act the quickest, so it would be handy to prepare by having this in your home before your first few experiments with THC edibles.