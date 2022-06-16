Rooted Group Enters Into Exclusive Partnership With Vende Cannabis Point Of Sale

Rooted Group, California’s go-to administrative company for cannabis retailers, signed a long-term deal with the up-and-coming point of sale system - Vende.

Rooted Group has begun migrating all of its members to the Vende point of sale system. The decision was made to reduce the technological and day-to-day burden that many of their members were facing.

Currently, Rooted Group provides support for hundreds of drivers on the road each day - expanding across all of California. Providing these teams and these drivers with the most user-friendly and product-centric point of sale system is an essential part of their member's success.

By making this deal, Rooted Group feels it can better support its members by focusing more on action rather than a reaction to the current industry hurdles. “Rooted Group is now able to train its members in half the time by using the Vende system,” stated Matthew Ehorn, communications director of Rooted Group. “Cannabis point of sale systems are very difficult to use and adopt for the new license holders. Our studies show this is one of the biggest challenges that retailers face. We believe that the Vende point of sale system is the simplest and easiest to use.”

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

Related News

California Cannabis Delivery Service To Deliver Something Even More Essential: Help With Bureaucracy