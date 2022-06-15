CDC: Alcohol & Cannabis Most Common Substances For Which People Seek Treatment In Times Of Mental Health Crises

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report revealing that the most common substances for which adult Americans have sought substance misuse treatment in 2019 were alcohol, cannabis, and a combination of “multiple substances.”

The CDC used data from 399 treatment centers across 37 states, including DWI centers, probation offices and other important sites willing to provide information.

The research discovered that in 2019, 65.8 million U.S. adults confirmed past-month binge drinking and some 35.8 million disclosed consumption of illegal drugs or misuse of prescribed pain relievers in the same period. Substances most commonly reported to have been used over the last 30 days included:

Alcohol – 35.8%

Cannabis – 23.9%

Misuse of prescription opioids – 18.5%

Illegal stimulants -14.0%

Heroin -10.2%

Misuse of prescription tranquilizers – 8.5%

Cocaine – 7.4%

Illegal fentanyl – 4.9%

Misuse of prescription stimulants - 1.8%.

It is important to note that polysubstance use over the last 30 days was confirmed by 32.6% of respondents, which is more than cannabis alone.

Complexity Of Coping Mechanisms

“Those with substance use issues are more likely facing more intense and more frequent triggers to their attempts to stay sober,” Moe Gelbart, Ph.D., director of Behavioral Health at Torrance Memorial Medical Center, told Healthline. “As the mental health crisis in our country deepens, self-medicating with alcohol or substances is often a common coping mechanism.”

When it comes to biopsychosocial measures, some 45.4% of assessments disclosed more serious problems with drugs, while 35.2% revealed psychiatric, 28.8% legal, 27.4% medical, 25.0% employment, 24.2% alcohol, and 22.8% family problems.

“These findings highlight the complex nature of substance use in the United States, the interplay between substance use and mental illness, and the complex challenges that persons with substance use disorder face when seeking treatment,” the report reads.

According to Lawrence Weinstein, MD, chief medical officer at American Addiction Centers, the pandemic made things more complicated. “For many, their typical drugs of choice may not have been as easily accessible, especially during the early stages of the pandemic.”

What’s more, attempts to deal with the opioid crisis have caused something of a “pain crisis,” forcing patients with limited options to turn to illegal drugs for relief.

What About Cannabis?

According to Eugene Vortsman, D.O., director of addiction medicine and disease management and chair of the pain committee for Long Island Jewish Medical Center, marijuana became a common form of drug misuse in the U.S. for several reasons.

“Some of which are due to its availability as well as shifting views on the appropriateness of its usage,” Dr. Vortsman said. “'Partaking’ in cannabis has become mainstream, and cannabis is barely considered an illicit drug by youth today.”

Vortsman further claims that frequent marijuana use is connected with mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and suicidality, as well as “psychotic exacerbation.”

“While not a direct correlation, the frequency of these comorbidities is undeniable,” he said. “Additionally, especially in the under 25 age group, frequent cannabis usage is associated with lower I.Q. that has been shown to be irreversible.”

He added that inhalation, among the most common consumption method, can lead to health issues similar to tobacco, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, mouth or throat cancer and worsening asthma. “This correlation is frequently overlooked in general cannabis users."

While there’s no denying that marijuana has not been extensively researched mostly due to its Schedule 1 status, other authorities on the matter, such as the director of the National Institute On Drug Abuse (NIDA) Dr. Nora Volkow agree that there is no scientific proof that marijuana consumption is harmful when used occasionally and in moderate doses.

“There’s no evidence to my knowledge that occasional [adult] marijuana use has harmful effects. I don’t know of any scientific evidence of that. I don’t think it has been evaluated,” said Volkow, who is a psychiatrist. ”We need to test it.”

Volkow did however restate that she is “absolutely” concerned about higher rates of marijuana use and that frequent (daily) consumption, in the long run, can produce “harmful effects even on the adult brain.”

On the other hand, Volkow noted there are possible benefits of cannabis consumption, such as having a lower body mass index (BMI).

“BMI is lower in marijuana users, and that was very surprising, and yet we know that high BMI, particularly the older you get, can have negative effects,” she said. “This is why we need to study it.”

Bottom line, while more scientific research on both frequent and occasional cannabis use is necessary, it is devastating to see such high figures on any substance misuse, and so many people dealing with mental health disorders. We can only hope for things to change in the future and give our contribution by helping those around us in any way that we can.

Photo: Canna Obscura via Shutterstock