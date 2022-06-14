PAX Brings Concentrates Experience To New Form With Launch Of Diamonds Pods

PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, announced the launch of PAX Diamonds pods for PAX Era. It is the latest cannabis product from PAX, known for its history of design, innovation and unique consumer offerings.

Available across California at launch, according to a company press release, this first-of-its-kind product brings the experience and potency of concentrates to a convenient, easy-to-use form factor at an accessible price for the first time.

“We can’t wait for people to experience this product, from its true-to-cultivar taste to the underlying kick that THCA is legendary for,” said Collin Palmer, head of formulations at PAX. “We’ve crafted something really unique that stays true to our commitment of all-natural, 100% cannabis products while delivering the purity and potency—greater than 95% THC—that our customers are looking for.”

PAX Diamonds will feature classic and contemporary cultivars at launch, available in 1G pods for $40 They include:

Durban Poison (Sativa)

Strawberry Cough (Sativa)

Granddaddy Purple (Indica)

Watermelon Z (Indica)

OG Kush (Hybrid)

Sunset Sherbet (Hybrid)

Wedding Cake (Hybrid)

PAX Era

The award-winning PAX Era platform uses patented low heat technology, to ensure clean and efficient use from start to finish.

“We’re excited to be accelerating our cannabis product offerings, leveraging insight from our consumers to bring them groundbreaking products that better fit their needs and lifestyles,” said Steven Jung, COO at PAX. “In this case, that means the potency of concentrates and the high-quality PAX is known for, but at an accessible price point, more comparable to what you’d see in the distillate market. We’re proud to be able to deliver this through extensive innovation, both in terms of product formulation and our industry-leading technology platform.”

Photo: Courtesy Of Business Wire