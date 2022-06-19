6 Common Misconceptions About CBD You Need To Know

This article was originally published on The Green Fund and appears here with permission.

The last few years have been marked by the CBD craze, with the plant extract being added to various products, from cosmetics and food to unusual toothpicks and toilet paper. Thanks to its health benefits, people use CBD to manage epilepsy, chronic pain, arthritis, diabetes, insomnia, and mental health problems. As such, the CBD industry is flourishing and is predicted to reach $16 billion in value by 2026.

As it's only gaining momentum right now, there is a lot of confusion around CBD – some people believe it to be a miraculous treat-it-all, whereas others think it is a celebrity-endorsed fad. Unfortunately, there are a lot of misconceptions about the substance, including the belief that CBD is psychoactive, addictive, and harms your mental well-being. Some also think there is just one type of substance and that it is entirely legal.

With the misleading information out there, some people might be hesitant to try for themselves the benefits of CBD. As such, below, we try to discuss some of those myths so you can see the truth for yourself:

CBD Has Negative Mental Health Effects

Another common misconception is that CBD has harmful effects on your mental health, especially if you are suffering from anxiety or depression. It is true to some degree – self-medicating can not only lead to a delay in seeking professional treatment, but it also may aggravate some symptoms.

Still, CBD can also have a positive effect on your mental well-being – people suffering from various mental health issues have been using cannabis for ages now. It is true that cannabis can alter one's mood and behavior, but the feeling is generally described as relaxing rather than negative. As always, it is vital to speak to a medical professional before taking any new substance, but CBD is generally considered safe.

What's more, it's improbable to make you feel worse even after its expiration date – you can read if CBD oil expire, and you'll see that it simply gets less potent. As such, it's rather a safe substance that may or may not work for you but won't do you any harm.

CBD Is Psychoactive

The most common misconception about CBD is that it is psychoactive since it is extracted from cannabis associated with marijuana and THC. By this association, people believe that CBD gets you high. However, they are still unaware of what cannabinoids are, their different types, and how they affect the body.

Just like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. THC is the compound responsible for the "high" experience from cannabis consumption, whereas the CBD compound is not psychoactive and won't get you high. This is why it can be used to treat a variety of conditions and ailments without disrupting one's daily life.

CBD Is Addictive

Another widespread belief is that CBD is addictive, similar to caffeine and nicotine. Although there are no studies available to back up this claim, some people fear that they will become dependent on the substance. Of course, addiction is a serious issue that can be caused by various substances, so it's important to be wary of it.

However, it should be noted that the receptors in the brain to which THC binds are entirely different from those of CBD. As such, when you consume CBD, it will not affect these receptors in the same way as THC. Therefore, you will not experience the high or feelings of euphoria that are the reason why people become addicted to so many substances.

There Is Only One Type of CBD

There are a lot of different CBD products out there, and it's crucial to be aware that they are not all the same. Although it is also known as hemp, cannabis is actually a genus of plant species, each with its own characteristics, including appearance and effects on the human body.

When it comes to CBD, the two most popular species are Cannabis indica and Cannabis sativa. However, there are many more, some of which are entirely legal. Hemp refers to the non-psychoactive strains of cannabis, which means that there are no legal issues when buying or selling it.

Moreover, CBD products come also in different types. Full-spectrum products contain all components of the cannabis plant, including CBD, THC, terpenes, and flavonoids. Broad-spectrum CBD products are free of THC but contain other ingredients, whereas isolate contains only CBD.

CBD Is Completely Legal Everywhere

To some extent, this statement is true – CBD is legal in many countries around the world, including the United States. However, the laws vary from country to country, so it is essential to check the regulations in your own country before taking CBD. In some countries, CBD is only legal for medical purposes, while in others, it is completely illegal.

Though the Farm Bill did legalize hemp in the U.S., it is strictly regulated. To start, CBD products cannot contain more THC than the laws allow. Otherwise, it will be considered marijuana, which is only legal for medical purposes.

Moreover, those laws might vary depending on the state you are in. In most states, the amount of allowed THC amounts to 0.3%. There are some exceptions: South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee allow 0.9% of THC, whereas in Kansas and Texas, it amounts to 0.5%.

CBD Is Unsafe for Animals

Given the health benefits of CBD, more and more pet owners are giving their furry friends this product. However, people still believe that it is not a good idea to give CBD to animals.

In fact, there are various studies that suggest that CBD can help our pets. It can be used to treat certain ailments, such as inflammation and pain. Additionally, it also has anti-anxiety properties, which can come in handy if you have a hyperactive dog or need some quiet time with your cat.

In Conclusion

As you can see, there are a lot of misconceptions about CBD. After all, CBD is still relatively new to the market, and it will take a while for people to get used to it. However, as more research is being conducted and the benefits of using this substance are becoming clearer, people are slowly starting to accept it as a whole new way of treating various medical conditions and symptoms.

Given that so many people believe that CBD can not only help their pets but themselves as well, it is important to know what CBD is and what it does. It may help you decide whether or not to try it out!