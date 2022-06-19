How To Throw The Weed Wedding Of Your Dreams

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission.

With legalization sweeping the nation, there's been a rise in weed-themed events — weddings being no exception. But with every spectacular weed wedding comes great responsibility, and it's important to know the etiquette and legalities involved.

A weed wedding may involve plant-themed decorations, cannabis-infused beverages, stoner goodie bags, a bud bar, etc. There are a number of opportunities to get creative while keeping your guests lifted and safe.

Consider some tips for planning the weed wedding of your dreams.

Be transparent, starting with the invitations

First and foremost, you can't get people stoned without their knowledge. Be transparent about your intentions when planning your wedding, especially while sending out invitations and booking the venue, entertainment, and other services.

Follow the cannabis laws for your state and venue

Adult-use cannabis has been legalized in over a dozen US states, but there are still restrictions to consider when it comes to throwing a weed wedding.

According to Morgan Davis, lawyer and founder of Compendium Complete, most of the legalities revolve around the venue and method of consumption. Even in a state where cannabis is legal for adult use, “public venues tend to have more restrictions and may not allow cannabis use at all," said Davis. "Private venues may still restrict smoking and vaping to certain areas. Additionally, make sure that no one under the age limit of the state you are in has access to cannabis."

If you do find a venue or home that allows smoking indoors, your designated smoking area should be separate from guests who may not want to partake. She warned that some states also have possession, gifting, and purchase limits, so it's essential to research your local ordinances. “When finding a venue, a private property or home is best. If that's not an option and you are using a public space, consult an attorney to know whether or not your chosen public venue will allow cannabis consumption. Certain wedding planners are starting to specialize in cannabis-friendly weddings and they may be able to assist with venue choice," she added.

Serving weed at your wedding shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Both vendors and guests should know ahead of time to ensure that they are compliant with the law, including the federal regulations that apply at airports when it comes to traveling with weed. Guests may also want to make appropriate accommodations for transportation, childcare, etc. if they plan to indulge.

Take it slow with low-dose edibles and other products

The key to a successful weed wedding is moderation. “First, think about how you want to include cannabis in your wedding. Knowing exactly how you want to incorporate it will help you identify the potential issues you need to navigate. Some people opt for culinary pairings, some for a cannabis bar, and others choose gifts of edibles for the bridal party. All of the above have separate considerations," Davis explained.

If you're offering a bud bar with goodies to be consumed on-site, be sure to have a budtender present to help guests navigate the products and dosages. A buffet-style model is not ideal if some guests are unfamiliar with cannabis, and a budtender can help answer any questions they may have. Some couples choose to give out pre-rolls or packaged nugs for later use, others offer infused snacks or canna-cocktails. It's helpful to offer a menu that clearly labels the strains and quantities of each item so guests have the knowledge to curate their own experience.

Keep the cannabis separated and clearly labeled

It probably goes without saying that cannabis should be kept completely separate from any non-infused offerings so there are no accidents. Encourage guests to consume a small quantity at a time, see how they feel, and assess if they want more. Edibles are often a popular choice for locations where smoking is restricted, but the high can creep up on you.

Edibles that contain 2 milligrams of THC or less are a great place to start. Consider offering CBD-infused products as well, such as a mocktail with no THC, for those who don't enjoy the intoxicating element of weed. And whichever types of products you offer, make sure each and every serving is clearly labeled with the dosage, how long it will take for the high to kick in, and how long the high may last.

Have fun with the decor

If you search “cannabis wedding" on Pinterest you'll find an insane number of cute, trendy ideas for everything from DIY weed leaf place cards to cannabis bouquets. If you're a crafty person, you can easily get some friends together to create your own stoney decor. “Due to its current legal status, it's more difficult to navigate than alcohol but definitely doable! Some of my favorite ways brides incorporate cannabis include cannabis flower arrangements, wake and bake bridal breakfasts, and vows sealed by lighting a joint together," Davis said.

A weed wedding doesn't have to be cheesy or entirely stoner-themed unless you want it to be, of course. It can be a classy nod to a beautiful plant, honoring an even more beautiful pair of people. At the end of the day, it's your wedding. Do whatever the hell you want — within legal limits.