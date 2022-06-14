ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Charlotte Hornets Montrezl Harrell Faces Five Years Over Cannabis Possession Charges After Traffic Stop

by Nina Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 14, 2022 9:04 AM | 1 min read

NBA's Montrezl Harrell faces five years if convicted on felony cannabis possession charges. 

What happened? 

The Charlotte Hornets forward was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper on May 12 in Richmond, Ky., reported The Charlotte Observer

Police records showed that Harrel was stopped for following the vehicle in front of him too closely. Trooper Jesse Owens stated that when he stopped Harrel he “observed an odor of marijuana” from the vehicle. Owens said Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” After Harrell's rental car was searched, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags” were found in the back seat and Harrell was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of cannabis.

Under Kentucky law, owning or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of cannabis is considered a Class D felony for first-time offenders and is punishable by a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 and 1-5 years of incarceration. 

There has been no official comment from the Hornets.

Harrell joined the Hornets after playing the first half of the season for Washington Wizards. He was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers, who signed him as a free agent during the 2020 offseason. It remains to be seen how the incident will affect his professional basketball career. 

 

Photo: Courtesy of All-Pro Reels via Wikimedia Commons 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Charlotte HornetsJesse OwensMontrezl HarrellNBA Cannabisthe Charlotte ObserverCannabisNewsMarketsMedia