ETF, Asset Management And More, Learn From Best: Meet Tim Seymour At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In Chicago

As a senior advisor and member of the investment committee at JW Asset Management and founder and CIO of Seymour Asset Management (SAM), Seymour brings 25 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager and capital markets professional.

Famous for spending the last 14 years as a trader and co-host of CNBC’s Fast Money, Seymour has a background in emerging markets and new asset classes and was an early investor and participant in the cannabis sector dating back to 2016.

He established himself as a thought leader and industry insider and has served or is currently active on the advisory board of multiple companies in the cannabis sector, while also managing a top-performing cannabis ETF.

“Cannabis is the exact place where ETF investing really was meant to have an impact because of the thematic way investors view cannabis and consumption growth,” Seymour told Benzinga. “Much in the way investors want to invest in other things like AI, or gaming, or you know, cloud or work at home. This is the perfect concept for investors, in my view, because the industry is changing. The top five or six investable public companies in cannabis from 2017 and 2018 are not in the top five or six today."

Quality matters

For Seymour, Investing in cannabis stocks is about bottom-up investing and “understanding those operators who have good assets, who are great operators and who have proper balance sheets to get through a difficult period in capital markets.” He considers quality as one of the most important differentiators between brands and noted the work of Green Thumb Industries in this regard. "The quality matters," he highlighted on Benzinga's PreMarket Prep live trading talk show.

Seymour, who considers that investors should not be investing in cannabis "necessarily based upon an expectation of some federal catalyst,” also argues that investors should anticipate that "massive moment" for the sector. Seymour considers investors should be confident because "there's a ton of capital" that wants to come to the cannabis space.

Seymour considers investors should be confident because "there's a ton of capital" that wants to come to the cannabis space.

