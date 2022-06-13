'It's Past Time To Legalize': Hundreds Of Brazilians March To Legalize Marijuana And 'Life'

Hundreds of Brazilians joined together on the streets of Sao Paulo on Saturday to march for cannabis legalization, reported Reuters.

While marijuana cultivation and possession of small amounts for private use was decriminalized in 2006, cannabis is still illegal in Brazil. Medical use is allowed only for the terminally ill, or those who have exhausted other possible treatments.

After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, participants of the event organized by “Marcha da Maconha” (March for Marijuana) demanded an end to the war on drugs and decriminalization of possession, cultivation and consumption of both adult-use and medical marijuana.

One demonstrator carried a sign saying "legalize life."

“We really need to have marijuana legalized because that way it will be accessible to anyone" It's not fair for a child to have 80 seizures a day and not have access to the treatment because the family can't pay for the treatment with cannabidiol. They don't have access to it,” said demonstrator Barbara Gael.

“Yes, legalize it, because all uses are medicinal” she continued. “Even smoking for those who have pain, for example, will relieve the pain. It’s past time to legalize. We’re way behind on this, it’s fundamental.”

Photo: Courtesy of Vinicius Campos Lacerda via Shutterstock