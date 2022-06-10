Autumn Brands Cannabis Now Has Direct-To-Consumer Delivery

Autumn Brands, launched an on-demand and pre-scheduled cannabis delivery service. Consumers can shop directly on Autumn Brands' website choosing from the complete list of products and setting a delivery time.

"We're pleased that this new delivery platform directly on our website will open up access and availability to our products. We can offer all of our products to customers in one place and price our products at the value they deserve," stated Autumn Brands co-founder Autumn Shelton. "We can get to know our customers more intimately, and it provides us with a valuable way to grow our customer connections."

The Autumn Brands delivery service delivers to the following areas, San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles County, Ventura County, San Bernardino County, Kern County, Riverside County, Santa Clara County, San Mateo County, San Francisco County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County as well as Marin County.

Consumers can purchase the following Autumn Brands products on the platform:

Pre-rolls and flower: AB pre-rolls are made from AB's own coastal grown flower, available in more than a dozen of their best strains.

The Warrior Elixir is AB's Santa Barbara County coastal grown perfect blend of THC and THCa. It is infused with 100% full-spectrum cannabis with 1000mg of THC.

The Thrive Elixir is AB's Santa Barbara county coastal grown balanced micro-dose blend of tension-taming CBD and mildly psychoactive THC.

The Nourishing Muscle and Joint Salve is 400mg of full-spectrum, estate-grown cannabis (ratio 1:7 THC rich) that offers terpenes and cannabinoids, working in sync to soothe and repair.

