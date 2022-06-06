Weeding Out The Illicit Market

SUMMARY:

We reviewed and analyzed cannabis confiscations and related activities recently published by various state and federal agencies. This enables us to determine a floor value for the illicit market. Its growth seemingly outpaced that of the legal market post pandemic and is much greater than we originally assumed (now likely exceeding $100B); California continues as the artery for its distribution (>80% from CA).

California’s recreational use market has been disadvantaged by its haphazard rollout but, as the industry continues to evolve, we believe the strength of the illicit market will begin to dwindle as:

The larger, well-capitalized concerns begin to ramp up and the promise of large-scale cultivation comes to fruition, facilitating the manufacture of a higher-quality, lower cost product at a more competitive price point. California moves to eliminate a 15% cultivation tax and other onerous tax structures. Law enforcement works more closely with the industry to combat illicit sales as both have a common interest to maximize revenues ( i.e. state/federal taxes, stakeholder returns). Interstate commerce eventually becomes permissible. While each state must now operate under the confines of a closed economy, the illicit market continues to cross state lines.

KEY POINTS:

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) recently published its annual “Domestic Cannabis Eradication/Suppression Program Statistical Report,” which we reviewed and analyzed in conjunction with comparable information provided by other state and federal agencies. While the illicit market is virtually impossible to accurately size for obvious reasons, ongoing law enforcement efforts (seizures, etc.) provide a reasonable basis from which we can quantify a floor value.

The DEA indicates that it destroyed 5.5M plants in 2021 (+21%) vs 4.5M in 2020 (+13%) and seized 743K lbs of flower (+181%) vs 265K (-27%). In 2019 and 2018 (pre-pandemic) the activity was lighter (4.0M and 2.8M respectively). Admittedly, we can only speculate on the reason for the uptick, but one possibility is heightened demand for a less expensive, non-regulated product (which excludes taxes and other regulatory costs, etc.). Also we note that beginning in 2020, the DEA provided data on ounces of THC confiscations (edibles and waxes/oils).

A similar trend was noted by the State of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, and likewise, consistent with the narrative of decelerating revenue growth reported by the publicly-traded MSOs over the past three quarters. We note that in March 2020, and on a few other occasions, we expressed concern that disposable income levels could fall as the COVID pandemic began its assault on the U.S. economy and, to that end, legal cannabis revenues could be pressured as the illicit market offers a less expensive alternative. In fact, on its Q4 ‘21 investor call, Curaleaf CEO Boris Jordan acknowledged:“…[a] recent forecast from the Conference Board estimates that real disposable income in the U.S. will decline by 3.2% in 2022. Taking these factors into consideration, we expect the recent trend of softer industry growth, which began in third quarter of last year, will continue through the first quarter of 22.”

In total, we estimate our analysis represents ~ $34.0B and ~$37.2B of the illicit market in 2021 and 2020 respectively vs pre-pandemic levels of $16.2B in 2019 and $13.1B in 2018. While arbitrary, we use a 3x multiplier to account for remaining market volumes (arguably conservative), which brings the totals to ~ $102.0M (2021), $111.6.B (2020), $48.5B (2019) and $39.4B (2018). Legal sales in the U.S. increased from ~ $13B in 2019 to ~$25B in 2021 (24% CAGR). In our calculation, we think it reasonable to assume each plant will yield one pound of flower and the average retail price is twice that of the wholesale value (as determined by Cannabis Benchmarks). The retail value of the Edibles/Waxes/Oils, (2021 and 2020), is based upon an average price of $0.25 per mg.

Most of the illicit market continues to originate/flourish in California; in 2021, the state accounted for ~86% of all plants destroyed by the DEA , up from 82% in 2020, 80% in 2019 and 64% in 2018. As we indicated in 2020, the DEA began to disclose seizures of Edibles/Waxes/Oils; Indiana accounted for 1.8M ounces of THC in 2020 (a significant amount) which dropped precipitously to 22.5K in 2021.