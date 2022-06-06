11 States Sold $1.68B Cannabis In April: Compared To Year Ago Sales Declined In 7 States, Here's Why

Cannabis sales across 11 states brought in $1.68 billion in April, according to BDSA data, as reported by New Cannabis Ventures.

When compared a year ago, sales declined in 7 states mostly because of a drop in concentrates sales, although in general, states' sales improved 5% from the previous month.

When it comes to the midwestern market, Michigan achieved notable performance, and also significant growth both sequentially and from a year ago. In April the Great Lakes State sold $194.3 million worth of marijuana, up by 26.8% sequentially and 25.2 from April 2021. More particularly, flower sales improved the most – around 48%, while concentrates dropped 62%.

Still, on the East Coast, Florida saw weed sales of $184 million, up 23.6% year-over-year, and just 4.9% from the previous month. Concentrate sales also dropped 29% while pre-roll and flower increased by 31%, and 22%, respectively.

Among Western states with marijuana sales for which BDSA provides coverage (Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon) all saw a drop from April 2021. The biggest decline of 35.8% from the prior-year period was in Nevada, which sold $56.1 million in April of this year. Concentrates dropped the most – 52%.

Compared to figures from the same month year ago, among Eastern states, Arizona stood best, having a decline of only 10.1%. Combined sales brought in $112 million, with medical accounting for $48.6 million and adult-use making up the remaining $63.4 million. Pre-rolls declined 21% more than concentrates, which dropped 18%.

Find out what happened with sales in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado, and Oregon in this analysis by New Cannabis Ventures.

Photo: Courtesy of Ndispensable on Unsplash