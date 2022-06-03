Eastside Distilling's Craft Canning To Purchase Aprch Beverages Assets And Services

Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary of Eastside Distilling, Inc. EAST, has entered into an asset purchase and services agreement with Aprch Beverage Co.

Craft Canning has acquired the production facility previously operated by Aprch Beverage Co. in Portland, Oregon and has contracted to be the exclusive provider of can printing and co-packing services to Aprch for products distributed by Aprch in Washington State or Oregon, including all of Aprch's CBD water flavors. Craft Canning began supplying both cans and services to Aprch last week.

Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO stated, "We are excited to enter into this long-term relationship with Aprch, which has experienced stunning success building their CBD and wellness water brands. This relationship launches Craft Canning into fixed co-packing CBD products with a world class client. The deal highlights the value of our digital printing technology and our end-to-end production capabilities serving the Pacific Northwest."

About Eastside Distilling

A consumer-focused beverage company that manufactures premium spirits and ready-to-drink craft cocktails while also providing services to the craft beverage industry. The company is distinguished by its product line that includes Azuñia Tequilas, Burnside Whiskeys, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, and Portland Potato Vodkas. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners.

