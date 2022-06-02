Kiva Sales And Service Secures Distribution Partnership With Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone, entered into an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS). KSS, the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, will distribute Pacific Stone products across The Golden State.

KSS' extensive distribution network will continue growing Pacific Stone's product portfolio to over 900 retailers in the largest adult-use market in the country. Led by sixth-generation Dutch greenhouse growers, Pacific Stone offers premium greenhouse flower, two-count pre-rolls, 14-count pre-roll packs, Smooth Rips cured resin sauce, Ready Rips all-in-one vaporizers, Roll Your Own Sugar Shakes and diamond-infused pre-roll packs.

Earlier this year, Pacific Stone launched a new smalls brand, Time Machine, through the KSS platform. This narrative and character-driven brand features interactive, graphic-novel-themed packaging and offers a selection of packaged small buds and pre-rolls.

As a result of Time Machine's success, Pacific Stone moved towards consolidating its brands to the KSS platform as they continued to expand their reach throughout California and beyond. Pacific Stone will continue to launch new cannabis strains and products that specifically address consumer demand, as part of its continued commitment to being a leading retail partner.

"KSS has done an exceptional job launching Time Machine and during this process, it was clear that the organizational cultures were aligned and the path for brand consolidation to a single distribution platform became clear," stated Skip Motsenbocker, CEO of the Pacific Stone's family of brands. He added, "we're excited to work with the KSS team to bring new products to market, while continuing to serve the needs of consumers and retailers alike, delivering best in class quality, consistency and value".

Photo: Courtesy of Pacific Stone/ Kiva Sales and Service

