Pride Month: Lowell Herb Launches Limited Edition 'Pride Packs' To Raise Funds For GLAAD

Lowell Herb Co., the California award-winning cannabis brand owned by Lowell Farms Inc., will be celebrating Pride Month in June with the return of its limited-edition Pride Packs, with $1 from the sale of each pack going to GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization.

GLAAD, formed in 1985, works through entertainment, news and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance.

“GLAAD has been a trusted partner for many years, and we couldn’t ask for a better one in this crucial fight to raise awareness and reject discrimination,” said George Allen, chairman of the board at Lowell Farms Inc. “We’re proud to support the organization as well as our LGBTQ+ team members and customers, and we’re grateful for all of the incredible feedback we’ve gotten since first launching our Pride Packs in 2019.”

Every Pride Pack includes six premium, pre-rolled smokes featuring curated, effect-based blends and 3.5 grams of premium rolled flower. The packs are labeled with a Pride Rainbow Lowell logo.

Lowell’s Pride Packs can be purchased at licensed California cannabis retailers and online via the company’s direct-to-consumer shop, Lowell Direct and Eaze throughout the month of June.

“Lowell Farms Inc. will also be partnering with retailers and community groups throughout June to help support grassroots advocacy efforts for the LGBTQ+ community,” stated Lowell via a press release.

Lowell's Financial Highlights in 2022

On May 10, Lowell Farms reported its unaudited revenue and operating results for the first quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Revenue generated for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, was $12.4 million; an increase of 13% from the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin as reported was 12.7% in the first quarter compared to a negative 12.3% sequentially and negative 13.4% YOY. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was negative $0.9 million compared sequentially to adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.6 million and negative adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million YoY.

“For the second quarter in a row, Lowell Farms has taken the lead as California’s largest combined seller of packaged flower and all-flower pre-rolls in California per Headset,” said co-founder and CEO Mark Ainsworth. “You get there by selling a consistent, quality product that consumers have learned to trust and that is exactly what we sell."

Image Via El Planteo.