How To Cook With Cannabis

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission.

Cooking with cannabis utilizes the plant’s various psychoactive and non-psychoactive chemical compounds in different but complementary ways, with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) most recognized for its euphoric properties, and hemp cultivated worldwide for its fiber, seed oil, and durability value. While cannabis is not widely accepted in mainstream Western cuisine, cannabis food infusion is becoming more normalized as more states legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana.

Here’s a quick guide to cooking with cannabis.

How to Cook Cannabis

The best way to cook cannabis is by simmering it. This method allows the cannabinoids to infuse into the food more easily. You can also add cannabis to food while cooking, but it is best to add a small amount of oil and water first, then add the cannabis.

Culinary Forms of Cannabis

There are many different forms of cannabis that are available for cooking. Some of the most common ones include:

Flowers and Dried Buds

You can use cannabis flowers in various recipes, including baked goods and drinks. They have a strong aroma and a sweet taste. They can also be crushed and mixed with other ingredients to make them more flavorful. Cannabis flowers are available in different ratios of THC and CBD, which can be used to create specific effects when cooking. Dried buds can also be used to create more concentrated forms of cannabis like candy edibles and tinctures.

Dissolvable Cannabinoid Powder (THC Powder, Cannabis Powder)

Many cannabis chefs prefer THC powder because it is water-soluble and therefore more versatile than flower or concentrates. This allows you to customize the experience and get a unique flavor. Many different varieties of dissolvable cannabinoid powder are available, including butane hash oil (BHO), kief, and shatter. They all have their advantages and disadvantages, depending on your particular cooking needs.

Oils

You can also use oils when cooking with cannabis, which is usually made from the plant’s oil. You can use olive oil or coconut oil as the base, then add other ingredients such as honey, butter, or even butter substitute such as coconut oil or palm shortening. You can use cannabis oils in both savory dishes and sweet dishes.

Tinctures

Tinctures are another form of cannabis that you can use in cooking. You can make tinctures from your cannabis plant by putting the leaves into alcohol or glycerin. The alcohol will extract the THC from the plant, while the glycerin will help dilute it, making it less potent than its original form.

Cannabis Cooking Methods

You can use any method to cook with marijuana as an ingredient in your recipe. You can brown the buds in a skillet as well as griddle or bake them.

Baking

Baking buds is one of the easiest ways to prepare cannabis edibles. Mix the bud with some oil, butter, or other fat to create something that smells and tastes like bread. You may want to add other ingredients such as salt, sugar, and spices for flavor and texture.

Browning

You can also brown cannabis buds by heating them in a skillet over medium heat, occasionally stirring until they turn brown. This method works well with smaller amounts of bud that aren’t too moist. It’s better than smoking them because it’s less toxic to your lungs and doesn’t leave any unwanted residue (the smoke will also be more potent when using the browning method).

How to Prepare Food with Cannabis

Here are the steps of cooking marijuana:

Step 1: Decarboxylation

Decarboxylation is the process of heating cannabis to temperatures high enough to activate the psychoactive THC from the plant. Decarboxylation is sometimes called “activated” or “raw” cannabis, but it’s simply a way of ensuring that you’re getting the desired effects from the plant.

Step 2: Choosing Your Ingredient

There are many different ways to use cannabis in cooking, and they all depend on what you want to make and how much time you have. The most common recipes include brownies, cookies, cakes, and other baked goods.

Step 3: Infusion

Infusion is the process of simmering cannabis in oil or butter. It’s a quick and easy way to add marijuana flavor to any dish. Most recipes require that you cook the food for a long time at low temperatures. This allows the THC to be evenly distributed throughout the food instead of concentrated in one place. You can also infuse your food with cannabis using a water bath, but this method is slower and more difficult to use.

Step 4: Storing Your Food

The best way to store your infused foods is in an airtight container with as much air removed. This will keep your food from becoming stale and keep it fresh longer.

What Can I Cook with Cannabis?

There are a lot of different recipes out there for using cannabis, but here are a few of the most common ones.

Cannabis-Infused Butter

Cannabis-infused butter is a delicious way to add extra flavor and nutrients to your food. Spread cannabutter over bread or toast. You can also use this butter as a sauce for veggies and meats.

Cannabis-Infused Jelly

To make cannabis-infused jelly, combine your marijuana with sugar, lemon juice, and pectin in a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Stir often so that the jelly doesn’t burn. Once it’s finished cooking, pour it into a bowl, add your favorite flavoring, and refrigerate it for at least an hour before serving.

Cannabis-Infused Rice

This is a great way to use marijuana because it requires no cooking. All you need to do is combine one cup of rice with 1/2 cup of cannabutter and 1/2 cup of water. Stir it together and let the rice sit on the counter for a few hours before serving.

How Long Does It Take to Cook Weed?

The amount of time required to cook cannabis depends on how much you use, how strong the strain is, and whether you’re making something that needs simmering or quick cooking. If you’re making something that needs simmering for a long time, such as soup or chili, then expect to spend about an hour on the stovetop or in the oven. If you’re making something that needs quick cooking, such as brownies or cookies, then expect to spend about 30 minutes in the oven.

How Much Weed Should I Use?

The amount of weed you use will depend on how strong the strain is, how much time you have, and what you plan to make. The amount of weed you use should not exceed 1/8th of an ounce because it will be too strong for most people. If you plan on making something like brownies or cake, then use a little less than 1/4th of an ounce because it will be too strong for many people to eat. If your recipe calls for more than 1/4th of an ounce, make two batches instead of one. You can always freeze the extra batch and use it later.

Conclusion

There are many ways to cook your cannabis, and it doesn’t have to be difficult. You can add cannabis to food for a very mild psychoactive effect, or it can be a source of medicine. If you follow these simple steps, you will be able to prepare a delicious meal with your cannabis easily. In the end, it’s all about having fun and getting creative when cooking.