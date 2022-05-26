EXCLUSIVE: Infinite CBD Launches New Delta-9 THC-Infused Edibles, Max Effect Gummies, Available Across US

Infinite CBD, a Colorado-headquartered CBD company, is launching a new line of edibles today. Its Peaches & Cream 5mg CBD / 5mg THC Cubes and Tropical Mix 15mg CBD / 15mg THC Pucks are available across the country. During the launch, they're on sale at a promotional 25% discount.

These new products are accessible everywhere in the U.S. because they contain less than 0.3% of hemp-derived delta-9 THC, which has been legal since the adoption of the 2018 Hemp Farming Act.

Infinite CBD products are always made with organically-farmed, hemp-extracted cannabinoids, but these new gummies contain both CBD and THC.

"We're so excited to produce and sell our Max Effect Gummies almost everywhere in the United States so that everyone can enjoy our Hemp Derived Delta-9 Gummies," John Ramsay CEO Infinite CBD told Benzinga. "We always work with quality ingredients and want the best for our customers."

While most Infinite CBD products are crafted to provide consumers with the calming sensation that comes from cannabinoids, these new Max Effect gummies are meant to produce an energetic high feeling.

More Details

For starters, there are no synthetic chemicals in these new gummies; they contain only natural THC structure from the hemp plant.

5 Max Effect Cubes are handcrafted with 5mg CBD / 5mg Delta-9 THC, and retail at $50.00 for a pack of 60 gummies.

15mg Max Effect Pucks contain 15mg CBD / 15mg delta-9 THC and cost $75.00 for a package containing 30 gummies.

The company stresses that these edibles are best consumed by adults who have already consumed THC and are familiar with its effect, not for those looking to try THC for the first time.

Photo: Courtesy of Infinite CBD