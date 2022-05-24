Combat Sport Athletes Floyd Mayweather Jr. And Anderson Silva Promote This CBD Company

Combat sports legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Anderson Silva represented both Limitless X Inc. BLAB and its SMILZ CBD brand at the Abu Dhabi Unity fight card held on May 21, 2022. Mayweather headlined the Pay-Per-View exhibition event against Don Moore and sported the Limitless X brand logo around his waistline with the SMILZ logo by his left leg. Silva, a UFC icon, co-featured the event in a boxing bout vs. Bruno Machado and also represented Limitless with a brand patch on his shorts and back waistline. Both fight legends dominated their respective bouts and scored impressive knockdowns.

"Everything I have done in my career, from my training regimen to my diet to what I endorse on my trunks has been done with strategy, attention to detail, and perfection," stated Mayweather. "I knew I had a platform with my Don Moore fight to get more eyes and ears on SMILZ, a CBD brand I truly and genuinely believe in. For a spectacle of this magnitude, repping Limitless X and SMILZ, would get the brand attention it deserves. I have supported SMILZ since it's launch, and am a firm believer in its future as a CBD product geared toward consumers with a wide range of tolerances."

Limitless X recently entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. and began trading publicly under the ticker "BLAB". Bio Lab Naturals is a holding company with business and core operations, that include Prime Time Live, Inc., a Denver, CO-based company that specializes in providing clients with high-resolution mobile LED screens for entertainment, corporate, civic and sporting events.

Photo: Courtesy of Limitless X Inc.