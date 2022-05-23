EXCLUSIVE: Cognitive Harmony Launches Platform For New Jersey Cannabis License Applicants

Cognitive Harmony Technologies (CHT) launches CHT Accelerator to streamline the cannabis business license application process, making it as simple as filing taxes online.

The company’s platform offers materials, resources, live support, and guidance by industry leaders through every part of the process to allow all applicants – regardless of the amount of investment capital - an alternative to compete effectively and at an affordable price, paving the way for a more equitable and just cannabis industry where small businesses have a fair shake.

The CHT Accelerator is now available for New Jersey cannabis business license applicants. Pre-sales for New York applicants are also available, with expansion into additional states’ licensed markets rolling out later this year.

Story Of The Founders

Like most disruptive technologies, co-founders, software engineer Walter Moore and physicist Charles Cherqui, founded CHT when they ran into their own set of obstacles. When launching their own cannabis company and social equity incubator, Perception Farms, the application process was not only intimidating, but most applicants were set up for rejection from the beginning, even in states whose laws include restorative justice components.

“Typically, the experience of applying for a cannabis business license for an everyday small business or startup entrepreneur has been a convoluted and intimated process,” Charles Cherqui, co-founder and chief business development officer told Benzinga. “There are hundreds of pages of confusing legal documents, not to mention a ton of varying state regulations and compliance standards to sift through. Before CHT, consulting and templates would cost applicants upwards of $150K, and many applicants would be forced to give up before they even started.”

This inspired them to create CHT Accelerator, which uses AI and machine learning algorithms to streamline the process to create and competitive application. The software automates redundant processes, enabling applicants to submit without missing materials or making other common mistakes.

“With the CHT Accelerator, we wanted to open up our toolkit to a broader entrepreneurial pool, allowing the average applicant to compete effectively with large corporations and MSOs,” Walter Moore, CHT co-founder, chief executive officer and chief technology officer told Benzinga. “Our goal is to help pave the way for more representative ownership within the cannabis industry across the board.”

The CHT Accelerator provides applicants with a master checklist, automated templates and live chat features that guide the submission and is affordable - charging $30K for general applicants and $15K for social equity applicants, with additional opportunities for significant discounts, including their offer of a 20% discount on pre-sales until June 30, 2022.

Partnership With Justice Cannabis Co

Additionally, Cognitive Harmony Technologies (CHT) will be working with Justice Cannabis Co as its content partner to offer its clients the same quality content that has won dozens of licenses in numerous states. Co-founded by civil rights attorney Jon Loevy, one of the most successful trial lawyers in the United States, the Justice Cannabis team has spent their careers fighting for the rights of the wrongly convicted and currently has 11 dispensaries around the country, as well as an impressive range of world-class cannabis products in development.

"CHT has the potential to turbo-charge social equity participation in cannabis,” said Jon Loevy, co-founder of Justice Cannabis Co. “There is nothing like CHT in the existing marketplace. Justice Cannabis appreciates the opportunity to partner with CHT and share our technical knowledge of the industry with license applicants."

Photo: Courtesy of Alex Woods on Unsplash