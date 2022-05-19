Booba And Silent Seeds Launch New Cannabis Strain With THC Content Over 30%, Meet B-45

Alexandre Lacarré, co-founder of the Silent Seeds seed bank (formerly Dinafem) and the famous French rapper Booba, have announced a unique cooperation to create B-45, a seed specially designed for the artist.

With 20 years of experience and R&D, Silent Seeds was Booba's partner of choice for the creation and distribution of his own strain of cannabis, entirely tailor-made for an exceptional result.

Friday, May 20 will mark the launch of B-45, an Indica-dominant hybrid resulting from crossing (Florida OG x Pre'98 Bubba Kush) x Orange Punch #66. This strain has a THC content of more than 30%.

"From our first meeting, Booba knew exactly what he wanted. We soon came to the conclusion that the cannabis plant held no secrets for him. We would like to thank him and his whole team for their trust and the time they spent with us. This new strain is the result of months of testing and research. The B-45 will be presented at the various rounds of the Cannabis Cup 2023," said Lacarré.

Silent Seeds mark the return of Dinafem, the company behind strains such as Moby Dick, Critical +2.0 and Original Amnesia. Thus, B-45 has benefited from the gene pool and the ancestral know-how now gathered at Silent Seeds.

Photo: Courtesy of Silent Seeds