Fyllo Partners With NCSolutions To Enable CPG Brands To Unlock Growth With Infused Audiences

Fyllo and NCSolutions launched Fyllo Infused NCS Audiences. These new audiences enable CPG brands to reach beyond their traditional buying households and tap into new, highly-qualified consumers who are most likely to purchase their products.

Fyllo Infused NCS Audiences are built by combining NCS' consumer purchase-based audiences with Fyllo's offline, 2nd party purchase data and are now available across 500+ leading ad tech platforms (DSP, DMPs, SSPs, Social Platforms, etc.).

"NCS is the clear leader in CPG audience data," stated Steve Katelman, chief partnership officer at Fyllo. "Our collaboration will enable CPG marketers to enhance their programs and reach new audiences who are more likely to seek out variety and ultimately willing to spend more on quality products."

A 2022 national study of cannabis and CBD consumers by MRI-Simmons found that:

61% are frequent snackers

67% are adult beverage drinkers

70% report they are creative cooks

They're 19% more likely to make impulse purchases as compared to the average US adult population

They're 26% more likely to buy meal kits online as compared to the average US adult population

"It's never been more challenging to be a CPG marketer –- dealing with rising media costs, inflation and adapting to rapidly changing consumer expectations," stated Tom Eaton, senior vice president at NCS. "With this new collaboration, NCS to continues to to provide CPG advertisers with audiences that allow them to let the consumer buying patterns lead as they build audience strategies. "

This collaboration with NCS represents the latest evolution of Fyllo's Infused Partner Audiences, allowing both mainstream and endemic brands to reach traditional audiences enriched with Fyllo's endemic purchase data.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash