University Of Nebraska Medical Center And ANANDA Scientific Get FDA Approval For Clinical Trial Of CBD-Based Drug For PTSD

The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and ANANDA Scientific Inc. are collaborating on a new clinical trial investigating treatment for adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The trial is being led by principal investigator Mathew Rizzo, M.D., the Reynolds professor and chair of the UNMC neurological sciences department and chief physician for neurological services at Nebraska Medicine.

The study will evaluate the effectiveness of Nantheia ATL5, an investigational drug that uses cannabidiol in ANANDA’s proprietary delivery technology. An investigational new drug (IND) application for the trial has been approved by the FDA.

“This is our second clinical trial targeting PTSD. We are excited that UNMC’s research team has partnered with us to evaluate our promising drug for this very debilitating condition,” stated Sohail R. Zaidi, ANANDA’s CEO. “It is an important step in our efforts to provide patients with PTSD with potentially improved therapeutic options.”

Dr. Rizzo’s research team will include Jennifer Merickel, Ph.D., cognitive neuroscientist and assistant professor in the UNMC's dept. of neurological sciences and Brigette Vaughan, an advanced practice registered nurse, clinician and researcher in the UNMC psychiatry department.

This phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical study is planning to enroll 240 participants to provide a rigorous clinical and real-world evaluation of the efficacy and safety of Nantheia ATL5.

Photo: Courtesy of ANANDA Scientific Inc.